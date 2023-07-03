Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has reported a 4 per cent increase in its medium and heavy-duty trucks at 7,980 units in June 2023 compared with 7,703 units in June 2022

It is gathered that the single-digit growth is mainly due to pre-buying prior to the transition of BS6 2.0. The management had also indicated that Q1 of this fiscal would report slow growth due to robust pre-buying and would see a healthy uptick in the industry from the second quarter.

Thus, the growth in total truck volumes for Q1 was flat at 21,209 units (21,147 units in Q1 of the previous fiscal).

LCV volumes were also flat at 5,089 units in June this year (5,070 units). For Q1, total LCV volumes grew 3 per cent at 14,821 units (14,384 units).

Meanwhile, bus demand stays robust as the company’s bus sales grew 97 per cent at 1,294 units in June 2023 (696 units), supported by the opening up of offices and educational institutions and replacement demand.

For Q1, total medium and heavy duty bus volumes rose 93 per cent at 3,077 units in June 2023 (1,593 units).

