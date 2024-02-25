BSH Home Appliances plans to focus on the washing machine segment of home appliances in 2024 for growth, according to Saif Khan, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances India. In this regard, the company also plans to introduce new ‘made-in-India-for-India’ washing machines by the end of 2024.

“This year we will focus on higher capacities where BSH excels in providing innovative features for best fabric care. The current manufacturing capacity of 3 lakh front load washing machines will be doubled with the launch of localised 9 and 10kg lineup. In response to the surging demand for Bosch washing machines, we have successfully expanded the capacity of our Chennai factory by building the second assembly line,” Khan told businessline.

With the new range, BSH plans to expand its outreach in tier II and III cities. “We will also be introducing exciting new products from our global range, such as Vacuum Cleaners and Full Automatic Espresso Machines” Khan added.

BSH Home Appliances India is looking at doubling the revenue by 2026, riding on the back of localisation efforts but refused to say what the current revenues from India were. The CEO also added that currently, localisation at is at 60 per cent and the ambition is to take localisation of the components up to 70-75 per cent by 2026.

BSH will also be opening a new experience centre in Bangalore, Khan added. “We have an experience centre coming up in Bangalore, which takes us to a total of four experience centres and on the brand storefront, we will be renovating some of the current brand stores and bringing it to the new guidelines of BSH that we follow globally as well.”

