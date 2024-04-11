Paediatric behavioural and developmental health platform Butterfly Learnings has raised ₹32 crore in Series A funding, led by Insitor Impact Asia Fund II and Enzia Ventures. CIIE (IIMA Ventures), Foundation Botnar, 9 Unicorns, and Venture Catalysts also participated.

The fresh funds will be used to expand as it plans to scale its tech-enabled therapy programs.

Founded in 2021 by Sonam Kothari, Butterfly Learnings operates as a phygital platform that offers tailored support for children and families facing challenges related to neurodiversity. The Mumbai-based company currently serves approximately 2000 families across 30 centres in Maharashtra; the company plans to extend its reach across multiple states and cities in India through a 200-centre network.

“This funding infusion will propel our mission forward, empowering us to expedite the delivery of accessible and evidence based pediatric behavioral and developmental health solutions to families across India. With our distinctive blend of technology enabled therapy delivery and focus on clinical excellence, we remain dedicated to ensuring that every child receives the support they need to thrive and grow,” said Sonam Kothari, Co-Founder & CEO of Butterfly Learnings.

The company had raised $2 million in its Seed funding round from Insitor Partners, 9 Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Fondation Botnar, UTIL Stiftung, Enzia Ventures, and CIIE.CO in 2022.

The company currently operates as a comprehensive phygital platform, integrating digital and physical components to offer tailored support for children and families facing challenges related to neurodiversity. The company employs over 250 in-house trained therapists and is headquartered in Mumbai, with operations extending to Pune, Nagpur, and Nasik.

The platform’s core offerings include individualized therapy regimens based on Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA), consultations with skilled paediatric neurologists or developmental paediatricians, and additional therapies such as occupational therapy, speech therapy, oral placement therapy, and sensory integration.