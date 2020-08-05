Cadila Healthcare standalone Q1 net up 15-fold y-o-y at ₹398 crore

Cadila Healthcare Ltd (Zydus Cadila) on Wednesday posted a standalone net profit of ₹398 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, multiple times higher than the ₹26 crore seen in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total standalone revenues from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,796 crore (₹1,263 crore in year-ago period).

In a note on the results, company said that after the scheme of amalgamation of Zydus Technologies Ltd (ZTL), Alidac Pharmaceutical Ltd (APL), Liva Pharmaceutical Ltd (LPL) and Dialforheatth India Ltd (DIL) with the company, undertakings, activities, properties, investments and liabilities of each of the amalgamating companies were transferred to and vested in Cadila with effect from April 1, 2019.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹454 crore for the quarter, up 50 per cent (₹304 crore).

Total consolidated income from the operations for the quarter was ₹3640 crore, up 4 per cent (₹3,496 crore).

Earnings before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDTA) for the quarter was ₹815 crore. EBIDTA margins for the quarter was 22.4 per cent, an improvement of 360 basis points year-on-year.

"The company’s India business which comprises human formulations, consumer wellness and animal health business posted sales of Rs.1486 crores during the quarter. After a quiet start to the quarter, businesses across India geography have shown gradual improvement on a month-on-month basis during the quarter," it stated.

The US business posted sales of Rs. 1623 crores, up by 19% on a y-o-y basis.

Cadila Healthcare shares pared early gains to trade at ₹397.15 lower by 1.41 per cent in the afternoon trades on BSE.

ends...