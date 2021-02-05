Cadila standalone Q3 net falls 35% to ₹140 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Cadila Healthcare Ltd on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹140 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, down 34.6 per cent against ₹214 crore in the previous-year period.
Its standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹1,919 crore (₹1,741 crore).
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profits stood at ₹527 crore (₹374 crore) on revenues from operations of ₹3,796 crore (₹3,638 crore).
Consolidated EBIDTA for the quarter was up 16 per cent at ₹807 crore, it said.
The company’s business in India, which comprises human health formulations, consumer wellness and animal health, posted strong growth during the quarter, with revenues rising 20 per cent YoY to ₹1,643 crore. The three verticals grew 21 per cent, 16 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.
The US formulations business registered revenues of ₹1,603 crore during the quarter. The company filed 10 additional ANDAs with the USFDA, taking the cumulative number of filings to 410, and received nine new product approvals (including four tentative approvals) from the USFDA, it added.
In an update on Covid-19 treatment, Cadila said it has received approval to start Phase III clinical trials of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b in India, and approval to start Phase III clinical trials of its vaccine ZyCoV-D. The trials for the vaccine are underway and will be tested across 60 locations in 30,000 healthy adult volunteers in India, it added.
Cadila Healthcare shares ended at ₹475.40, down 0.78 per cent, on the BSE on Wednesday.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...