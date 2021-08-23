Cadila Healthcare up 5% after DCGI approves Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D Covid vaccine

The shares of Cadila Healthcare were up nearly 5 per cent during the afternoon session on Monday after Zydus Cadila received the emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D – the world’s first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for Covid-19.

At 13:07 pm, Cadila was trading at ₹560.05 on the BSE, up ₹24.85 or 4.64 per cent. It had opened at ₹567 as against the previous close of ₹535.20. It hit an intraday high of ₹576.25 and a low of ₹542.10.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹560, up ₹25.15 or 4.70 per cent. ZyCoV-D received DCGI nod on Friday. It is a three-dose vaccine that will be administered first on day zero, day 28th and then on the 56th day.

With this approval, India now has its first Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents in the 12-18 age group, besides the adult population. ZyCoV-D, is a needle-free vaccine administered using the PharmaJet – a needle-free applicator, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery.

The company plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually. The three-dose Covid-19 vaccine will be available by September end, the top management of Zydus Cadila, the maker of the vaccine, said on Saturday.

Separately, Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Tofacitinib extended-release tablets, 11 mg and 22 mg in theUS (ANDA-214264 and US RLD: XELJANZ XR), Cadila said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Zydus was the first ANDA filer on Tofacitinib extended-release tablets 22 mg and currently holds 180-day exclusivity on this strength.

“The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 321 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04,” it said.