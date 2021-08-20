Cadila inks pact with Italian firm to launch generic product in US

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Cadila Healthcare on Friday said it has inked a pact with Italian firm CHEMI SpA to launch a generic drug used in the treatment of Deep Vein Thrombosis, in the US market. Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc has signed a licence and supply agreement with CHEMI SpA, a subsidiary of Italfarmaco Group, to launch the generic product,it said in a statement. Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila).
The partners plan to launch the product which is a generic version of Sanofi Aventis's Lovenox (Enoxaparin Sodium Injection) in seven dosage strengths in the US, it added.
Under the agreement, CHEMI will manufacture and supply the Enoxaparin Sodium Injection which Zydus will commercialise in the US. “This partnership between Zydus and CHEMI is another step in our unwavering commitment to improving the supply of critical care drugs, which are vital in delivering quality patient care,” Cadila Healthcare Managing Director Sharvil Patel said. In addition, this collaboration will bolster the Zydus injectable portfolio and demonstrates the drug maker's long-term commitment to driving growth through investment in complex generic products, he added.
Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, USP is used for prophylaxis of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) in patients undergoing abdominal, hip or knee replacement surgery, and also for the treatment of acute DVT.
Enoxaparin acts as blood thinner by producing an antithrombotic effect. Enoxaparin Injection had annual sales of approximately $513 million in the US, according to IQVIA data as of June 2021.
