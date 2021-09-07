Cairn Energy moves to end retro tax dispute with India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
In what could be a major breakthrough since the enactment of the new law to bury retrospective taxation, Scotland-based Cairn Energy PLC has said that it is considering entering into an understanding with India to resolve the tax dispute.
In a statement on Tuesday it said, “The Group is considering entering into statutory undertakings with the Government of India in respect of new legislation, which would enable the refund of retrospective taxes collected from Cairn in India by way of asset seizures since 2014 totalling ₹79 billion (approximately $1.06 billion).”
Cairn pursues seizure of Air India's assets
Cairn Energy’s top management has been in constant dialogue with officials on working out the nuances, ever since the draft rules for the new law were put out by the Finance Ministry. Sources in the know say the company has already submitted its views to the government.
The Finance Ministry is expected to notify the Rules and the forms for implementation anytime now. It is expected that the key condition will be the withdrawal of Cairn’s rights under the international arbitration award.
On August 28, the Finance Ministry came out with the draft Rules proposing a mechanism for withdrawal of cases, indemnity from any future litigation, ring-fencing Indian assets abroad, and the timeline for phased settlement of the matter. The draft stipulates that the companies concerned will irrevocably withdraw, discontinue and not pursue any law suit, arbitration, conciliation or mediation either in India or abroad. They will have to withdraw any proceedings to enforce or attach India’s assets in respect of any award against the Republic and/or all Indian affiliates. The draft defines Indian affiliate as any department, agency, instrumentality, a public sector company or any other entity of the Republic of India owned directly or indirectly in India or any other country or territory outside.
The draft Rules propose that the companies commit to not making any future claims. This is to safeguard against a separate interested party such as direct or indirect shareholders, or any other beneficial owner filing any claim against the Republic or Indian affiliates post filing the undertaking to withdraw current proceedings. This provision did cause some concern to the companies as they felt that some finetuning is required. But this won't hold back the resolution process as they are confident of finding a solution that will provide comfort to both sides.
Based on the retrospective taxation law, income-tax demand was raised in 17 cases. In two, assessments are pending due to stay granted by High Court. Of the 17, four are key including Cairn (which paid ₹7,880 crore as tax), New Singular Wireless (₹119 crore), WNS Capital (₹47 crore) and Vodafone (₹44.74 crore). Among these four, the Cairn case has been the most contentious. Though for now Cairn has paused all the legal cases as it is in keen to resolve the issues, a person in the know said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...