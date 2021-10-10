Canon sees double-digit growth in key segments in India

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Japanese electronics major Canon has seen immense growth across all verticals in India during the Covid-19 pandemic due to rising partnerships in the burgeoning OTT, ed-tech space, and a new crop of content creators using Canon products as new popular digital applications soar.
Canon is seeing double-digit growth from segments that have gained popularity during the pandemic. This includes vloggers and content creators, virtual classrooms, OTT segment, where Canon has gotten great leads for their cinematography range of products including EOS C70. Canon has also seen double-digit growth for their home office range of inkjet printers.
Newly appointed Canon India President and CEO Manabu Yamazaki told BusinessLine that India is the biggest frontier market for the company and one of the most important markets in Asia. “The new products launched by Canon India last year have shown exponential growth, recording more than 1.5 times growth over last year in the Mirrorless camera category,” Yamazaki said.
According to Yamazaki, Canon has also seen immense spike in their solutions business seeing significant growth of 35 per cent over previous years. For the next financial year, they believe that the business will increase by another 15 per cent. The overall office automation business will see a growth of 12 to 15 per cent.
New marketing concept
In light of the uptick in demand and the newly emerging use cases for their products, Canon has launched a new marketing concept in their physical stores. The first store with this new format, CIS 4.0 was launched in Mumbai on October 7, and Yamazaki promises that there will be fifty additional stores like this by the end of five years.
The CIS 4.0 concept aims to make the retail experience immersive for customers by making Canon products relatable to the new applications.
The CIS 4.0 Stores will include four interactive zones specifically designed for customers to have in-depth knowledge and experience genre-specific photography needs.
The four zones are wedding, wildlife, vlogging and family, enabling the customers to simply walk into these stores and seek an understanding of the specialised solutions, by engaging in roundtable discussions with a highly trained technical staff.
“Known globally for its innovation and entrepreneurial capabilities, the country (India) holds great potential to build world-class products and technology. We are committed to this market and look forward to building on our track record of success and innovation while continuing to deliver value and delight to all our stakeholders,” Yamazaki said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...