Capital Foods gets interim relief in Schezwan Chutney trademark violation case

Capital Foods, pursuing legal recourse to safeguard its right over the name ‘Schezwan Chutney’, sold under its brand Ching's Secret, said on Monday it has got a favourable ruling from the court.
It has won interim relief from the Bombay High Court in a trademark infringement case filed against Damai International. Damai International has been temporarily restrained from manufacturing, marketing, distributing, packaging and selling any product under the ‘Schezwan Chutney’ brand name, pending hearing and final disposal of the suit.
Capital Foods had launched its product Ching's Secret ‘Schezwan Chutney’ a few years ago and it has crossed the ₹100 crore sales mark earlier this year. However, the company said it witnessed many instances of product imitations under the name 'Schezwan Chutney', especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. The company said smaller players tried to fill the shelves with substandard quality products using its popular brand name.
Navin Tewari, CEO, Capital Foods, said: "We are glad the honourable court has given a ruling in Capital Foods’ favour. We have substantially upped the vigilance to identify all those who are infringing upon our registered trademark and are taking serious action against them. Any company that uses the term ‘Schezwan Chutney’ for its products violates our registered trademark. They must stop doing so immediately as we will go to any length to protect our legal rights.”
“Eight cases of Schezwan Chutney trademark violations have come to light and Capital Foods is in the process of pursuing legal action against them,” he added.
The company had filed its trademark violation case against Damai International on June 20. An order favouring Capital Foods was passed on June 23. As per the directions from the Bombay High Court, a raid was carried out by the court receiver on July 10.
