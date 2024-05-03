Carborundum Universal Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹143 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared with ₹149 crore, which included an exceptional income of ₹25 crore, in the year-ago quarter.

The board declared a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share (on face value of ₹1 each per share). With this, the total dividend for the year ended FY4 aggregates to ₹4.00 per share.

Consolidated sales for the March 2024 quarter were flat at ₹1,183 crore. Standalone sales for Q4 of FY24 were at ₹656 crore, representing a growth of 4.4 per cent over Q4 of FY23 sales.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, consolidated profit after tax grew to ₹476 crore from ₹442 crore in FY23. Consolidated sales were lower at ₹4,628 crore against ₹4,601 crore in FY23, mainly due to the depreciation of the rouble against the rupee in comparison with the FY23 average rate.

Standalone profit after tax for FY24 was at ₹350 crore against ₹331 crore in FY23. Sales grew 5 per cent at ₹2,593 crore over FY23 period. Free cash flow at the consolidated level for FY24 was 86 per cent of profit after tax which was 33 per cent during FY23.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹1444.85 per share, down 4.18 per cent, on the BSE on Friday.