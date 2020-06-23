Cargill enters chocolate market in India, with pan-Asia growth plans

Ensuring better tertiary and quaternary care for patients
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Minneapolis-based Cargill on Tuesday announced its decision to enter the rapidly-growing Indian chocolate manufacturing market by setting a 10,000-tonne capacity chocolate plant jointly with a local firm. The facility is expected to commence operations in mid-2021 and produce 10,000 tonnes of chocolate products, the firm said in a statement.
The Indian chocolate market is said to be growing at a rate of 13-14 per cent a year, making it the world's fastest growing chocolate market.
“India is a key growth market for Cargill. This new partnership reinforces our commitment to increase our regional footprint and capabilities in Asia to better support the needs of our local Indian customers as well as multi-national customers in the region,” said Francesca Kleemans, Managing Director, Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Asia-Pacific. According to her, it would create an additional 100 manufacturing jobs.
Though Indian consumers are seeking unique flavours, taste and textures, the per capita consumption of chocolate is low in India compared to global markets, creating a huge potential for growth. Leveraging its global expertise, Cargill will bring premium chocolate compound products to the Indian market faster, through the local manufacturer. The plant will cater to bakery, ice-cream and confectionery customers, the statement said.
Customers can tap into Cargill’s R&D network of food scientists and experts located at its regional innovation centres in Singapore, Shanghai and India to collaboratively innovate with chocolate products that bring sensory experiences in terms of colours and flavours specific to regional and local tastes and consumption patterns, said the statement. Customers also benefit from Cargill’s globally integrated cocoa and chocolate supply chain, risk management capabilities, and its renowned food safety and sustainability approach to cocoa and chocolate production, it added.
"Combining local insights from our experience and long presence as a food ingredient supplier in India with our global cocoa and chocolate expertise, we aim to become the leading supplier and trusted partner for our customers in Asia, who will use our chocolate compounds, chips and paste to create products that will delight local palates,” added Kleemans.
Cargill established its cocoa presence in Asia in 1995 in Makassar, Indonesia, with a team designated to support trading and supply management of cocoa to Cargill processing plants in Europe and Brazil. In 2014, it opened a cocoa processing plant in Gresik, Indonesia, to make premium Gerkens cocoa products. With the addition of the new manufacturing plant in India, Cargill is well prepared to develop and scale up operational capabilities quickly to support future growth for our customers locally, regionally and globally.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The company has developed BugSpeaks, which analyses microorganisms in the human intestine to detect ...
Arkam Ventures, previously Unitary Helion, has achieved first close of ₹325 crore of a ₹700-crore fund. The ...
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...