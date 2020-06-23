Cargill enters chocolate market in India, with pan-Asia growth plans

Minneapolis-based Cargill on Tuesday announced its decision to enter the rapidly-growing Indian chocolate manufacturing market by setting a 10,000-tonne capacity chocolate plant jointly with a local firm. The facility is expected to commence operations in mid-2021 and produce 10,000 tonnes of chocolate products, the firm said in a statement.

The Indian chocolate market is said to be growing at a rate of 13-14 per cent a year, making it the world's fastest growing chocolate market.

“India is a key growth market for Cargill. This new partnership reinforces our commitment to increase our regional footprint and capabilities in Asia to better support the needs of our local Indian customers as well as multi-national customers in the region,” said Francesca Kleemans, Managing Director, Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Asia-Pacific. According to her, it would create an additional 100 manufacturing jobs.

Though Indian consumers are seeking unique flavours, taste and textures, the per capita consumption of chocolate is low in India compared to global markets, creating a huge potential for growth. Leveraging its global expertise, Cargill will bring premium chocolate compound products to the Indian market faster, through the local manufacturer. The plant will cater to bakery, ice-cream and confectionery customers, the statement said.

Global innovation centres

Customers can tap into Cargill’s R&D network of food scientists and experts located at its regional innovation centres in Singapore, Shanghai and India to collaboratively innovate with chocolate products that bring sensory experiences in terms of colours and flavours specific to regional and local tastes and consumption patterns, said the statement. Customers also benefit from Cargill’s globally integrated cocoa and chocolate supply chain, risk management capabilities, and its renowned food safety and sustainability approach to cocoa and chocolate production, it added.

"Combining local insights from our experience and long presence as a food ingredient supplier in India with our global cocoa and chocolate expertise, we aim to become the leading supplier and trusted partner for our customers in Asia, who will use our chocolate compounds, chips and paste to create products that will delight local palates,” added Kleemans.

Cargill established its cocoa presence in Asia in 1995 in Makassar, Indonesia, with a team designated to support trading and supply management of cocoa to Cargill processing plants in Europe and Brazil. In 2014, it opened a cocoa processing plant in Gresik, Indonesia, to make premium Gerkens cocoa products. With the addition of the new manufacturing plant in India, Cargill is well prepared to develop and scale up operational capabilities quickly to support future growth for our customers locally, regionally and globally.