Carl Pei's Nothing announces India foray with Flipkart for ear (1)

Nothing, a new London-based consumer tech company founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has announced its foray into India in partnership with the country’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart.

Flipkart will play an integral role in building Nothing’s presence in India and launching its highly anticipated true wireless earbuds ear (1), Nothing said in an official release.

The company had teased the design of its upcoming TWS wireless earbuds and shared its design principles back in March. Earlier this year, it had brought on board Teenage Engineering as a founding partner of the company. The Stockholm-based company is known for making audio equipment. The company has been developing products for sound, music, and design enthusiasts for over a decade.

Jesper Kouthoofd, co-founder & CEO of Teenage Engineering, has come on board as the Founding Partner & Creative Lead of Nothing, while Tom Howard has been appointed as Head of Design.

Also read: India plans tighter e-commerce rules amid complaints over Amazon, Flipkart

It had also announced the appointment of former Samsung executive Manu Sharma as VP and GM of Nothing India in February.

After his exit from OnePlus in October, Pei had officially announced the launch of his new consumer technology company in January.

The company's upcoming debut product, ear (1) will combine “notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality,” it said.

Launch postponed

The launch of the earbuds, previously planned for June has now been pushed to a “a bit later this summer,” Pei had confirmed in a tweet. The India launch of Nothing ear (1) will happen alongside the global launch of the product by Nothing. “At Nothing, we aim to create easy to use consumer tech products with iconic designs that will bring differentiated value to our users in India and around the world,” said Sharma.

“For the upcoming launch of ear (1), we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India. Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us,” Sharma added..

“India is one of the fastest growing audio devices markets in the world and is expanding rapidly on the back of the work from home culture and customers seeking high performance devices to suit their evolving needs,” said Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart. “In this endeavour, Flipkart is at the forefront of meeting the needs of Indian customers and delivering best-in-class technology across the country and we are happy to be Nothing’s partner of choice for their India foray and introduce Nothing ear (1) this summer,” added Krishnan.

Flipkart will offer Nothing ear (1) with fast doorstep delivery and No Cost EMI.