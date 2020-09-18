Carmichael mine on track to produce coal next year: Adani

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The Adani Group said on Friday its Carmichael mine and rail project in Australia were on track to produce coal next year and the project has delivered on its commitments to Queensland by employing more than 1,500 people and awarding more than $1.5 billion in contracts.
With construction set to continue into 2021, Adani expects the number of direct jobs in the project to exceed 1,500.
Adani Mining CEO David Boshoff said the Covid-19 recession meant Adani’s investment was needed more than ever.
“The ‘Stop Adani movement’ said our project would never go ahead and would never create a single job. We have proved our opponents wrong,” Boshoff said in a statement.
“Mining has cushioned the Queensland and Western Australian economies from the worst of the devastating economic impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns,” he said.
“As we work with smaller, private, and Queensland-based contractors and suppliers, we have been able to keep working through the Covid-19 pandemic with appropriate measures in place. More than 88 per cent of our contracts are being delivered in Queensland and are spread across the state to give as many regions as possible the opportunity to benefit from our project, while also enabling us to tap into the highly-skilled construction and resources industry workforce that Queensland possesses,” he said.
“Our mine and rail camps are nearing capacity, and we have more than 1,500 people working on the project site, and at our Brisbane, Townsville and Rockhampton offices,” he observed.
“And this is just the construction phase. The permanent roles will come with the operation of the mine and rail, bringing prosperity to the people and regional Queensland economy for decades to come,” he said.
“We are looking forward to the day next year when we can celebrate our success with our Queensland partners and employees, while watching the first shipment of coal being exported. Until then, it remains full speed ahead on construction,” Boshoff added.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...