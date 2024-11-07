Chennai-based FMCG major CavinKare Pvt Ltd has forayed into the creme hair colour category, with the launch of Indica Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Colour. This product features less dye chemicals, which colours the hair and gives rich satin shine while prioritising hair health. The product is priced at ₹15, says a release.

The brand has onboarded actress Trisha Krishnan as the brand ambassador.

With 100 per cent grey coverage, Indica Natural & Nourish Crème Hair Colour offers shades like Natural Black 1, Dark Brown 3, and Burgundy 3.16. It will be readily available across all retail outlets, spanning urban and rural areas. , the release said.

CavinKare’s manufacturing is in Sidcul, Ranipur in Haridwar.

Brand Indica ventured on its journey in 1995, with the launch of Indica Herbal Hair. In 2009, the product was relaunched with the consumer insight and innovation of 10 minutes and thus Indica 10 minutes hair colours was born.

Creme is a ₹2,510 crore category (Nielsen Aug-24 MAT) for PAN India.