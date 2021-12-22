CavinKare enters quick service restaurant space with Jango’z

Scaling the population peak in India
FMCG major CavinKare on Wednesday announced its foray into the quick service restaurant (QSR) segment with the launch of a new brand - Jango’z. Launching its maiden outlet in Chennai, CavinKare said it plans to set up over 100 Jango’z outlets across strategic locations in the country by 2026.
In a press release, CavinKare said it aims at ₹150 crore revenues in five years.
“Our entry into the QSR space comes in line with our refreshed CavinKare 2.0 strategy. Retail is one of the important divisions in CavinKare where we have made significant investments and have major diversification plans in the future as well. One of the steps in this direction is this entry with the launch of Jango’z that is set to disrupt the space with CavinKare innovation edge,” Manuranjith Ranganathan, Director - Retail, CavinKare, said in the release.
“With the segment poised to grow at a 15.4 per cent CAGR coupled with untapped potential tier-2 and tier-3 markets, we are confident that Jango’z will become a ₹150-crore brand by 2026,” he added.
Located at a 1,300-sq ft outlet at Perambur in Chennai, the first Jango’z outlet will serve a variety of delicacies like fried chicken, pizzas (whole and by the slice), signature burgers and softies.
All outlets in the future will serve freshly-made chicken two ways — fried and tawa grilled, signature double patty burgers, and an exciting lineup of refreshing mocktails, the statement said. The price range of the items in the menu starts from ₹59.
