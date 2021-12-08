CavinKare inks Third Umpire brand partnership deal

Chennai-based FMCG major, CavinKare, has acquired Third Umpire brand partnership for all home matches of the Indian cricket team in the 2021-22 season.

The company has entered into an agreement for a year with a right of first refusal for subsequent seasons, as the exclusive Third Umpire brand partner facilitated by ITW Consulting Sports Consulting Private Limited. This multi-crore partnership is for all home-ground matches (T20, ODI, and Test) during the 2021-22 Season, said a company release.

Brand promotion

As part of the association, CavinKare will be seen promoting its flagship brands across matches in the home ground of squad A Indian men’s team, covering 21 matches during the India International Cricket Home Season 2021-22, and subsequent matches as decided by the BCCI.

In addition, the company will also place branded contentthrough multiple properties on the ground like sight screen, LED Perimeter signages, LED big screen logos, and CK Exclusive Super Sixes (CK branded creative with Super Sixes, each time a batsman hits a six across formats).

“It is indeed a historic moment for us and we are thrilled to partner with International Cricket in India. Cricket unites people from across the country and our brands resonate this spirit of brotherhood aptly. We are confident that this association and the visibility we will be garnering will be unparalleled. We are sure this will further propel our brand’s visibility across markets, especially to the global audience,” said Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Director - FMCG, CavinKare.

The association kickstarted with the company’s flagship brand, Indica, during the recent India-New Zealand tournament with the theme 'Take it Easy', the release added.