CavinKare revamps its national haircare brand Nyle Naturals, launches new shampoo variants

Nyle Naturals, the national hair care brand from FMCG major CavinKare, has repositioned itself with anti-hair fall range of shampoos. The brand also announced the launch of three new shampoo variants; Soft & Shiny, Anti-Dandruff and Strong & Healthy.

The company has roped in actress Erica Fernandes as the brand ambassador for Nyle Naturals shampoo, says a company release.

Nyle Naturals has also introduced their new shampoo variants in sachets in addition to their existing bottle formats. The brand underwent its restaging and packaging revamp in association with Almond Branding, a strategic branding & design agency based out of Mumbai.

Raja Varatharaju, Business Head – Personal Care, said, the company is revitalising Nyle Naturals as a steadfast anti-hair fall range more relevant for the consumers who are constantly in worry of hair fall. The company aims to address hair fall and other related problems with advanced natural solutions.

Efficacious product

CavinKare’s R&D department has developed efficacious product variants made of ingredients like onion, apple cider vinegar, fenugreek, and green gram sprouts which are proven to be safe and gentle on all hair types. “We are optimistic to win the new-age consumers who are more aware and informed of their buying choices and their needs,” he added.

The new anti-hair fall range comprises three new variants – Soft& Shiny, Anti-Dandruff and Strong & Healthy variants. The range encompasses unique ingredients like Apple Cider Vinegar and Argan Oil (Soft & Shiny), Onion and Fenugreek extracts (Anti-Dandruff) and Green Gram Sprouts and Almond (Strong & Healthy).

The haircare range is free of sulphates, parabens and are pH balanced which makes it gentle and safe on all kinds of hair, the release said.