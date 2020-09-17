CavinKare unveils toilet seat sanitiser

CavinKare has launched Bacto-V toilet seat sanitiser aimed at shared toilet hygiene in households. It is powered by Fast Action Formula that helps kill 99.9 per cent bacteria and viruses on the toilet seat surface, says a company press release.

Bacto-V toilet seat sanitiser was launched as a preventive measure that helps contain build-up of bacteria on the toilet bowl surface and adjoining surfaces. Besides the spread of virus, shared toilets in households are also one of the causes of UTI infection among women.

Designed and packed as a spray and use can, Bacto-V Toilet seat sanitiser is available in a 50 ml can and a special combo of 50 ml cans – Toilet Safe-T Pack is also available across e-commerce websites. The 50ml cans are priced at ₹120 and the combo packs are priced at ₹240, the release said.