CCI approves demerger of textiles business of GHCL

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the demerger of the textiles business of GHCL into its wholly owned subsidiary GHCL Textiles Ltd.

The competition watchdog has also approved Brookfield’s acquisition of certain real-estate projects of RMZ Group and CoWrks.

Billed as the largest real-estate transaction in the country, Brookfield is reportedly set to acquire 12.8 million sq ft of income-generating assets from RMZ Corp.

RMZ Corp will exit its co-working business CoWrks that has around 16 centres. Brookfield is expected to acquire RMZ Corp’s assets worth ₹12,500 crore.