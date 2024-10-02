Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSVL) by Mankind Pharma Ltd.

In July this year, Mankind Pharma announced that it will fully acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines from private equity firm Advent International for an enterprise value of ₹13,630 crore

“Commission approves acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited by Mankid Pharma Ltd,” the regulator said in a post on X.

Comb. Regn. No. C-2024/08/1171

Commission approves acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited by Mankind Pharma Ltd.#CCI#Mergerspic.twitter.com/vUFg7YocMJ — CCI (@CCI_India) October 1, 2024

Mankind is a public listed company and is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical finished dosage formulations (FDFs) across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products such as condoms, emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests, vitamins, minerals, nutrients, antacids and anti-acne preparations segments.

Through its subsidiaries, Mankind is also engaged in, inter-alia, the manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical intermediaries, and packaging products for pharmaceutical products.

BSVL, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, importing, exporting, marketing and distribution of: (a) FDFs and APIs; (b) biotech and biological formulations and/or API; (c) food and health supplements; (d) medical devices; and (e) ayurvedic medicines; in each case, in the therapeutic areas such as gynaecology, in-vitro fertilisation, critical care and/or emergency medicines for human use.

In India, the activities of BSVL(including its wholly owned Indian subsidiary, BSV Pharma Private Limited, which is in the process of merging with BSVL) are limited to developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of biological, biotech, and pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of women’s health, critical care, IUI-IVF, and emergency medicine.

