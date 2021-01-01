CCPA issues showcause notices to companies for misleading ads during pandemic

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Friday said that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has suo-moto issued show cause notices to companies across sectors in a bid to check misleading advertisements.
These companies are in sectors including water purifiers, paints, floor cleaners, apparel, disinfectants and furniture among others. The ministry said this was a part of proactive actions taken by the CCPA towards the protection of consumer interests.
“The action of CCPA will certainly deter unscrupulous traders from launching misleading advertisements to exploit the sentiments of the consumers for cheap commercial profits,” the official statement said. Notices have also been sent to cab aggregators for resorting to unfair trade practice with regard to refunding excess fare charged.
“On analysis of the consumer grievances received in the National Consumer Helpline, the CCPA has recently taken up the matter of failed/cancelled transactions while using internet-banking services by the consumers like IMPS, UPI etc where money has not been refunded to the consumer or where the timeline for settlement of such claims has not been adhered to, with, the Reserve Bank of India,” the statement added.
CCPA has also taken up consumer grievances regarding delays in receiving insurance claim amounts with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI).
“The CCPA has asked IRDAI, to look into the delay in getting the claim amount by the consumers and take up the consumer grievances with the insurance companies to adhere to the timelines stipulated in the IRDAI Protection of Policyholders’ interest Regulations, 2017,” the official statement said.
The CCPA focuses on protecting and enforcing consumer rights, and regulates matters relating to the violation of rights of consumers, unfair trade practices, and false or misleading advertisements which are prejudicial to the interests of the public and consumers.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
A food blogger looks back at a pandemic year and how her kitchen turned into a gateway to faraway lands
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...