Cemex UAE, has signed an agreement with Star Cement Co LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of UltraTech Cement to recycle concrete waste in the construction industry.

The move will help reduce carbon emissions and improve the overall environmental impact of construction projects.

Through the partnership, the companies will deploy new solutions to manage and reuse concrete waste by using advanced and environmentally safe practices.

Moreover, Cemex will provide low-carbon byproducts to Star Cement, helping it to reduce the carbon footprint of the built environment.

Rafael Villalona, Country Director, Cemex UAE said the company is keen to connect and work closely with partners that possess an equal sense of urgency in addressing the challenges of climate change.

Ayman Attia, CEO, Star Cement said the partnership is aligned to the company’s unwavering endeavour to accelerate progress on the sustainability goals, which includes improving waste management practices and enhancing the circular economy.

Both companies are committed to adopting innovative solutions that contribute to a greener future for the Building Materials industry in the Middle East region, he said.

The partnership aligns with the UAE’s 2050 vision to become a Net-Zero Nation and a Global Leader in Sustainability.