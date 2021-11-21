Centre lists 6 BSNL, MTNL assets for sale through new portal

Non core asset sale exercise has commenced with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) inviting bids for sale of six assets of state run telecom firms Bharat Sanchari Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) through its new asset monetisation portal. The Reserve price pegged for these assets stood at about ₹ 970 crore.

“Non core asset monetisation commences with the first set of six properties of BSNL/MTNL bid out on the MSTC portal”, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

BSNL properties located in Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Bhavnagar have been listed for sale at a reserve price of about ₹ 660 crore. MTNL assets located in Vasari Hill, Goregaon in Mumbai have been listed for sale at a reserve price of about ₹ 310 crore. The e-auction for MTNL assets will take place on December 14.

Sale of non core assets such as land parcels or real estate over ₹ 100 crore are handled by DIPAM . This is similar to the pipeline of core assets created for monetisation by the NITI Aayog.

The pipeline of land assets that will be monetised has been decided by DIPAM after discussions with consultants.