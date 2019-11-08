Companies

Century Ply India Q2 net up by over 37%

Kolkata | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

Our Bureau

Plywood maker Century Plyboards (India) reported an over 37 per cent rise in net profit to over ₹52 crore for the quarter-ended September. The net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹38 crore.

Net revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹589.35 crore; an increase of over 4 per cent compared with the corresponding quarter (₹564.44 crore).

Favourable market conditions, lower commodity prices and better sales volume have led to significant margin improvement.

“Foray into particle board and MDF has shown phenomenal results and EBDITA margin has improved substantially,” said Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, Century Plyboards(I) Ltd.

