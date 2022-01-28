Century Plyboards net profit grows 48 per cent

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered 48 per cent growth in net profit at ₹97 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared with ₹66 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by nearly 30 per cent at ₹848 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹654 crore same period last year.

According to a press statement issued by the company, plywood, MDF and particle board segments have performed significantly well during the quarter under review. MDF segment in particular has shown significant improvement in profitability driven by product mix improvement and higher realisations.

“Q3–FY22 ended with the company achieving best ever quarterly sales. We have further tightened our balance sheet in Q3–FY22 by virtue of prudent working capital management. This has not only augmented our war chest for future capex (net cash on books as on December 31, 2021 at ₹217 crore) but has also enabled us to maintain our high RoCEs despite the high input cost inflation scenario,” Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, Century Plyboards said in the statement.