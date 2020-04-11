CEO Reading List: April 11, 2020

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Less than Rs 5 lakh refunds of income tax will be released immediately to help small businesses, says FM.
I-T refunds up to ₹5 lakh to be released immediately
The fiscal deficit for FY20 is unlikely to stay within the relaxed target of 3.8%
FinMin’s monthly report indicates fiscal deficit may widen in FY2019-20
CISOs are scrambling to secure networks as employees WFH
How to secure networks as employees take work home
Cognizant has withdrawn its 2020 guidance.
As pandemic hits business, Cognizant withdraws 2020 guidance
Infy which usually flags off the results season, will take more time this quarter.
For the first time ever, Infosys delays announcement of Q4 numbers
Nasscom wants the government to foot the bill on paid leave during lockdown.
Nasscom urges Centre to reimburse “paid leave” given to staff during lockdown
The SC’s directive requiring COVID testing to be free has put private labs in a fix
Private labs in a fix as SC says Covid-19 testing should be free
Shortage of transport and packaging material is holding up the farm input sector readying for Kharif.
Seeds, fertilisers stuck in transport logjam
OPEC’s output cut may not do enough to shore up oil prices.
Finally, India has waived import duty on medical equipment.
Covid-19 impact: No import duty on ventilators, masks, other key medical equipment for six months
Cigarette prices are sky high with packs being rationed amid the lockdown.
Lockdown puff: Cigarette prices on fire thanks to black marketers
Did Trump really threaten India over HCQ?
Fact vs fiction: Trump’s ‘threat’ to India over HCQ supply
In the absence of data, the Centre should err on the side of caution on lifting the lockdown.
Covid-19: Err on the side of caution
India’s COVID fatality is low, says experts.
India’s Covid-19 death rate is lower than US, UK: Medical experts
With its COVID crisis abating, Kerala is looking ahead on managing the exit from the lockdown
Covid-19: Kerala turns focus to strategy for post-lockdown phase
Karnataka meanwhile is looking at a 15 day extension.
Karnataka Cabinet backs extension of lockdown by 15 days
Mumbai is struggling with a rising case load.
With 212 new patients, Covid-19 cases in Mumbai near 1,000
A limited ICMR study has found that 40% of COVID infected people with respiratory distress didn’t have travel history.
40% of Covid patients with pneumonia-like symptoms had no travel or contact history, says government
Finally here are some cool gadgets to see you through the lockdown
Read More: My favourite lockdown tech
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...