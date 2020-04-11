CEO Reading List: April 11, 2020

Small relief

Less than Rs 5 lakh refunds of income tax will be released immediately to help small businesses, says FM.

I-T refunds up to ₹5 lakh to be released immediately

Target miss

The fiscal deficit for FY20 is unlikely to stay within the relaxed target of 3.8%

FinMin’s monthly report indicates fiscal deficit may widen in FY2019-20

Security net

CISOs are scrambling to secure networks as employees WFH

How to secure networks as employees take work home

COVID uncertainty

Cognizant has withdrawn its 2020 guidance.

As pandemic hits business, Cognizant withdraws 2020 guidance

Delayed Q4

Infy which usually flags off the results season, will take more time this quarter.

For the first time ever, Infosys delays announcement of Q4 numbers

Pay them

Nasscom wants the government to foot the bill on paid leave during lockdown.

Nasscom urges Centre to reimburse “paid leave” given to staff during lockdown

Freebie problem

The SC’s directive requiring COVID testing to be free has put private labs in a fix

Private labs in a fix as SC says Covid-19 testing should be free

Held up

Shortage of transport and packaging material is holding up the farm input sector readying for Kharif.

Seeds, fertilisers stuck in transport logjam

Not enough

OPEC’s output cut may not do enough to shore up oil prices.

OPEC+ output cut not enough

Duty free

Finally, India has waived import duty on medical equipment.

Covid-19 impact: No import duty on ventilators, masks, other key medical equipment for six months

Burning hot

Cigarette prices are sky high with packs being rationed amid the lockdown.

Lockdown puff: Cigarette prices on fire thanks to black marketers

Reality check

Did Trump really threaten India over HCQ?

Fact vs fiction: Trump’s ‘threat’ to India over HCQ supply

Caution’s the key

In the absence of data, the Centre should err on the side of caution on lifting the lockdown.

Covid-19: Err on the side of caution

Not that bad

India’s COVID fatality is low, says experts.

India’s Covid-19 death rate is lower than US, UK: Medical experts

Phased exit

With its COVID crisis abating, Kerala is looking ahead on managing the exit from the lockdown

Covid-19: Kerala turns focus to strategy for post-lockdown phase

Extended

Karnataka meanwhile is looking at a 15 day extension.

Karnataka Cabinet backs extension of lockdown by 15 days

Rising numbers

Mumbai is struggling with a rising case load.

With 212 new patients, Covid-19 cases in Mumbai near 1,000

No history

A limited ICMR study has found that 40% of COVID infected people with respiratory distress didn’t have travel history.

40% of Covid patients with pneumonia-like symptoms had no travel or contact history, says government

Cool tech

Finally here are some cool gadgets to see you through the lockdown

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan