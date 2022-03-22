Chemveda Life Sciences to invest ₹150 crore to expand Hyderabad operations

Chemveda Life Sciences will set up a state-of-the-art R&D centre in Hyderabad creating employment for 500 scientists

Chemveda Life Sciences will be investing ₹150 crore in Hyderabad to expand its operations. The investment decision was finalised in a meeting of Telangana delegation led by Minister for IT and Industries, K T Rama Rao with the management of Chemveda Life Sciences in San Diego, USA.

Chemveda Life Sciences is a Hyderabad - San Diego headquartered mid-sized contract research organisation that provides solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical industries, and academia.

In the last 5 years, with two R&D sites, an area of over 65,000 sq ft and a manufacturing facility spread over 8 acres, Chemveda Life Sciences has expanded from 45 employees in 2017 to over 450 employees.

On first day of the official tour in USA, Telangana delegation led by Minister @KTRTRS met the leadership team of @chemveda. After the meeting, the firm announced an investment of Rs 150 Cr to add a state-of-the-art R&D center in Hyderabad creating employment for 500 scientists. pic.twitter.com/NtVCIEE4ET — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 21, 2022

Chemveda Life Sciences now will invest an additional ₹150 crores ($20 million) to add a state-of-the-art R&D centre in Hyderabad with around 2,00,000 sq ft, creating additional employment for 500 scientists.

The company had already received a funding of ₹90 crore and had commitments for another ₹60 crore. It will add a GMP facility with Rsa 200 KL capacity.

Chemveda is also validating some of the game-changing scientific platforms and technologies developed at the Scripps Research Institute (ranked one of the top institutes in the world for innovation), which will allow the Pharma and Biotech companies to make molecules much simpler and faster than the conventional methods.

Scripps Research

The delegation also visited the Scripps Research campus on Monday and had discussions with its senior leadership.

Ranked as the most influential institution in the world for its impact on innovation, Scripps Research has over 200 laboratories employing 2,400 scientists and personnel, making it the largest private, non-profit biomedical research organisation in the US and among the largest in the world.

With 5 Nobel Laureates, the institute holds nearly 1,100 patents, produced 10 FDA-approved therapeutics, and has generated over 50 spin-off companies.

Minister discussed the proposed partnership between the Telangana government and Scripps Institute for the upcoming Pharma University in the Hyderabad Pharma City, in terms of curriculum design, faculty/student exchange, joint research, joint degree programmes, etc.

It was proposed to establish a working group with the Scripps Research team to collaborate and learn from the success story of Scripps Institute in becoming a leading centre for innovation and science during the meeting, according to a release.