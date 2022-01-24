hamburger

Companies

Chennai Petroleum posts ₹229 crore net profit in Q3

BL Chennai Bureau | January 2 | Updated on: Jan 24, 2022
image caption

Had reported a net loss of ₹556 cr in the year-ago quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has reported a standalone net profit of ₹229 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 when compared with a net loss of ₹556 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹13,592 crore as compared to ₹11,470 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses stood at ₹13,291 crore as against ₹11,450 crore. Profit before tax was ₹301 crore as against ₹53 crore.

In December 2021 quarter, crude throughput stood at 2.156 MMT as against 2.221 MMT in the year-ago period, according to a statement. For the 9-month period ended December 31, 2021, the company’s net profit stood at ₹348 crore when compared with a net profit of ₹6 crore in the same period the previous year.

Profit before tax stood at ₹465 crore as against ₹944 crore (the company incurred a deferred tax of over ₹900 crore last year).

The average gross refining margin (GRM) for April-December 2021 period was $6.28 per barrel as against $7.50 per barrel in the same period the previous year.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Published on January 24, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you