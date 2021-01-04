Chinese contractor STEC bags ₹1,126-cr RRTS contract

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Chinese firm – Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company Ltd (STEC) – has bagged a ₹1,126-crore civil contract from Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The contract meets the Finance Ministry procurement norms, and will have as much local and imported content as any other firm, according to RRTS officials.
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor – awarding the contract to STEC for a 5.6 km underground section between New Ashok Nagar and Sahibabad – is in spotlight as the contractor is from China.
To build the tunnel (with 6.5 m diameter) in this underground section, special tunnel boring machines (TBMs) will be required, which have to be imported. “Any company getting this contract will have to import four TBMs costing ₹200 crore as TBMs required for RRTS tunnel are not manufactured in India,” said an official.
Moreover, the firm – STEC – will still have to rely on local manpower; other components such as cement, steel, aggregate, sand and other materials will be procured from India. “So, the local content used by any contractor would be in similar range, irrespective of the nationality of the firm,” said the official.
Construction firm STEC has successfully completed projects in India, including Delhi Metro and line 3 of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).
From the 82 km stretch, around 76.4 km (93 per cent) of the civil construction contract is with Indian companies, while just 5.6 km (seven per cent) has gone to a foreign firm. In value terms, the total contract civil of ₹7,699 crore has been largely (84 per cent) bagged by Indian contractors such as L&T (₹2,520 crore), KEC (₹858 crore), APCO (₹605 crore) and AFCONS (₹2,590 crore).
As per industry sources, for the 5.6 km underground section, STEC was the lowest bidder at ₹1,126.89 crore, followed by Larsen & Toubro (₹1,170.00 crore), Gülermak Agir Sanayi Insaat ve Taahhut AS (Gulermak), which offered to make the underground tunnel for ₹1,325.92 crore, Tata Projects – SK E&C JV – for ₹1,346.29 crore, and Afcons Infrastructure (₹1400.40 crore). As is the case with large infrastructure projects, this project is being implemented with the norms of a major funding agency.
According to RRTS sources: “Since 60 per cent of the total cost of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor (₹30,274 crore) is being funded by Asian Development Bank ($1,049 million), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ($500 million) and New Development Bank ($500 million), all contracts and procurements under the loan has to be done as per the funding agencies’ rule.
“Also, this special case clause is permitted as per the Department of Expenditure, Finance Ministry, order of July 23.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...