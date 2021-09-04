CIL launches software for better assessment of coal resources

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
State-owned CIL on Saturday said it has launched a software which will help identify thin coal seams under the earth’s crust and improve assessment of resources of fossil fuel using seismic survey during exploration process.
The launch of software assumes significance as the present seismic survey techniques for coal resource exploration have their limitations in identifying the thin coal seams under the earth, which will now be possible as this new software helps in enhancing resolution of seismic signals leading to delineation of thinnest coal seams.
“Coal India Ltd (CIL) has launched a software named ‘Spectral Enhancement’ (SPE),” the company said in a statement.
CIL’s research and development (R&D) arm Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) developed this first-of-its-kind software in association with Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI), and the company will also file for its copyright protection.
This ‘Made in India’ software will also help save time and the cost of coal exploration, and thus boost the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat in coal production.
CIL CMD Pramod Agrawal launched the software in the presence of the R&D Board of the company, comprising senior directors of the PSU and expert members from reputed organisations and institutions.
CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of country’s coal output.
