French carmaker Citroën plans a significant ramp-up in sales and service outlets as the company aims to boost sales with network expansion and new launches. Under its Network Expansion Programme, which seeks to make the Citroën brand available to consumers beyond tier-I/tier-II cities, the company will be expanding the number of sales and service touchpoints to 200 by the end of 2024 from about 58 now.

“There will be a 400 per cent growth in the network. The new dealerships will come up across urban, semi-urban, and rural markets,” said a company statement. “Our focus extends to tier-III and even tier-IV markets, strategically chosen for their proximity to tier-I and tier-II cities and their potential for substantial growth. These markets boast burgeoning consumer bases eager for enhanced accessibility to quality products and services,” Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India.

The company presently sells 4 models — ë-C3, C3 Aircross SUV, C3 and C5 Aircross SUV. During the 11 months of this fiscal, the company sold about 7,400 units in the Indian market, while it exported close to 2,700 units of India-built SUVs.

Earlier this year, the group had announced an additional investment of ₹2,000 crore under its Citroën brand.

