Personal care start-up Clensta has appointed former Mamaearth Senior Vice-President Ashish Mishra as a co-founder and the chief Business Officer (CBO).

At Clensta, Mishra will head the retail and online sales channels, along with playing a role in driving the growth of the international, institutional, and alternative channels.

“Ashish’s experience in this industry will be instrumental in driving strategic decisions at the company and will also contribute towards the company’s growth capital raising initiatives,” said Clensta in a statement.

In his last role with IPO-bound Mamaearth, he was the head of offline and international business, leading a team of more than 1,500 people.

“I am excited to be given this opportunity to work closely with Puneet and his team. Clensta has already disrupted the personal care space with its customer-centric approach and innovative offerings and I am confident that together, we will scale this brand to greater heights in the years to come,” said Mishra.

Founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta, Clensta offers a range of personal-care products across categories like hair care, skincare, body care, fragrance, and others. It recently onboarded Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra as an investor, partner and brand ambassador.

Clensta has so far raised ₹105 crore (including the current round) since its launch and counts IAN & IAN fund, IPV, VCats, Hem Securities, IIT Delhi, and US-AID, among its investors.