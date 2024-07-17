Targeting Kerala’s growing wealth landscape, Client Associates (CA), a leading wealth management solutions provider, has opened its new branch office in Kochi, bringing the company’s presence to nine branches across the country.

The company offers clients a comprehensive suite of services, including family office, estate planning, investment banking, real estate advisory, and lending solutions.

Kerala presents a strategic opportunity for expansion and growth as the State has a historically high savings ratio with wealth traditionally channelized towards bank deposits and physical assets. However, there is a shift towards seeking professional wealth management solutions for market-based growth. This indicates a maturing market with growing demand, the company officials said.

The South India Wealth Management market is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in Kochi. It is expected to see a substantial increase in high-net-worth individuals in the near future. Besides, there is a growing trend of NRIs returning or redirecting their wealth, particularly in Kerala, given its large NRI population. This injection of NRI wealth into the financial market further enhances Kerala’s status as a prime market for wealth management services.

Rohit Sarin, Co-Founder of Client Associates, said, Kochi is a city brimming with entrepreneurial spirit and economic dynamism. The expansion allows us to serve a broader clientele across Kerala, including Thrissur, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Kozhikode.”

Founded in 2002, Client Associates is the leading wealth management provider, currently advising over 1100+ HNWIs and UHNWIs, managing over $6.1 billion in assets.