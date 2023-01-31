Co-WIN, or the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, is a “successful story of vaccination to tell”, the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Tuesday pointed out while crediting it with the administration over 220 crore Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

The Covid vaccination programme was dubbed as the “world’s largest vaccination programme” that began in January 2021, “initially with the aim of covering the adult population in the shortest possible time”.

“With more than 84.7 crore Co-WIN beneficiaries seeded with Aadhaar among the total 104 crore (between January 2021 to September 2022), the seeds of JAM sown in FY15 proved to be a life-saver for the nation,” said the Survey.

The core components of JAM architecture include basic savings bank accounts provided under the Jan Dhan Yojana; the unique biometric identifier, Aadhaar; and increasing mobile penetration.

A comprehensive cloud-based IT solution for planning, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating Covid-19 vaccination in India, the Co-WIN system provided an end-to-end solution with utilities for the entire public health system, it mentioned.

“The dual interface of the open platform made it scalable across citizen and administrator-centric services. To ensure accountability and transparency in supply chains for vaccination, the platform provided real-time stock tracking at the national, state, and district levels (Government and Private),” it said adding that Co-WIN helped further plug the wastage of Covid-19 vaccines, which otherwise occurred before the network came in place.

“The present administration of more than 220 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (as on January 6) was made possible because of the robust digital infrastructure of Co-WIN,” the Survey said.

According to the Economic Survey, nearly 97 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in India have already received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and around 90 per cent of eligible beneficiaries have received both the doses.

“Vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, followed by the precautionary dose for the age group 18-59 years starting April 10,” it said adding that so far, more than 4.2 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 22.4 crore precautionary doses have been administered.

Telemedicine services

India’s national telemedicine service e-Sanjeevani serves over four lakh patients every day and has been used by more than 9.3 crore patients across the country to date, the Economic Survey noted.

e-Sanjeevani is an integrated cloud-based telemedicine service to enable patient-to-doctor consultation virtually from home free of cost. It is managed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and hosts over two lakh providers including doctors and hospitals.