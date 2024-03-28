State-run coal miner Coal India on Thursday said it has supplied a record 610.8 million tonnes of coal to the country’s thermal power plants so far this fiscal, surpassing the annual target of 610 million tonnes to the power sector.

In a stock exchange filing, the coal behemoth said coal supplies to thermal power plants hit 610.8 million tonnes (mt) on Wednesday. This was highest to date and the company achieved the feat four days earlier than the FY24 closure.

Compared to 581.5 mt of last fiscal’s same period, the increase in supplies was 29.3 mt or 5 per cent higher year-on-year.

Currently, Coal India’s supplies to the coal-fired plants are averaging 1.76 mt per day amidst growing demand from the power sector.

“This is the second consecutive year that CIL’s coal supplies to the power sector exceeded the target. In FY23 off-take to power plants was 586.6 mt against the programmed commitment of 565 mt. Bolstered by higher supplies from CIL, coal stock at domestic coal-based power plants shot up to 47.1 mt (as on 26 March) ahead of the onset of the summer,” the company said, adding the stock was 13.7 mt more compared to the same period last year.

Coal stock at power plants was 33.4 mt as of March 26, 2023.

On Thursday, Coal India’s scrip ended the day at Rs 433.75 apiece on BSE, up 0.70 per cent from the previous close.