Coal Ministry to back Singareni Collieries’ expansion plans, to consider request for coal blocks

Union Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain praised Singareni Collieries Company Ltd for meeting the coal needs of the country and diversifying into solar and thermal power.

He assured necessary support to the company’sr expansion plans, including allocation of coal blocks for other States.

“Progress achieved by Singareni in the last five years, latest coal transport systems and quality control systems of Singareni stand out. Having their own railway lines for coal transport is praiseworthy,” he said.

While assuring to extend support to Singareni in its growth and diversification plans, the Secretary added that Singareni was playing a critical role in meeting the coal requirements in South India. The Ministry would consider its request to allot coal blocks for other States.

During a meeting at Singareni Bhavan, Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar explained the progress made by the mining company to expand and diversify.

Meeting coal needs

Earlier, Sridhar detailed the growth achieved by Singareni after the formation of the Telangana State and how it was among the few coal companies that managed to continuously meet the coal requirements of the country’s thermal power sector and supplying coal to the 1,200 MW thermal plant owned by Singareni.

Sridhar explained that it was in the process of setting up a 300 MW solar power plants as a part of its commitment to renewable energy.

Sridhar said arrangements are on for producing coal from the Naini and New Patrapada coal blocks in Odisha; plans are on to produce 5 lakh tonnes of coal from Naini block by March 2021.

Keeping in view the growing requirement of coal in the country, Singareni Collieries has targeted a production of 100 million tonnes of coal by 2025. Sridhar requested the Coal Ministry to allocate more coal blocks for other States.