Coconut Stories, a Kochi-based seller of curated crafts, is looking to tap the global market for corporate and personalised gifting.

“We got orders from the UK and GCC countries during the Onam festival season, and the consistent rise in orders has prompted us to look at the global market for a comfortable market share,” Ratheesh Menon, the company’s founder said.

Coconut Stories’ collection includes apparel, stationery, souvenirs, accessories, decor, and personal gifts. Its range of t-shirts, notepads, postcards, coffee mugs, tote bags, bookmarks, and badges feature motifs inspired by Kerala’s culture and heritage — from theyyam and kathakali to traditional flowers like oleander, cassia, and plumeria, literary legends in Malayalam such as Kunjunni Mash and Basheer.

The company gained recognition at prestigious events such as the Kochi Design Week 2022, Kerala Literature Festival 2023, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023, and Olam Festival 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We are thrilled to witness the world’s appreciation for the essence of Kerala that we aim to share through Coconut Stories. With encouraging overseas response, we are aiming to expand our brand and increase global presence by displaying the affection for homeland to a global audience,” Menon said.