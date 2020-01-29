Coffee Day Enterprises posts net loss of ₹154 crore

The CloudWalker smart screen: Taking good ol’ television on a forward march
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
Coffee Day Enterprises has posted a net loss of ₹154 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on revenues of ₹843 crore, down 14 per cent on a y-o-y basis.
Coffee Day Global, the company’s subsidiary which deals with its coffee business, posted a net loss of ₹73 crore, while revenues were down 5.5 per cent to ₹356 crore on a y-o-y basis. These are unaudited management-complied standalone results. Meanwhile, the company’s cafe outlet count was down by 249 units to 1,469, while vending machines were up 7,808 units to 59,402 units.
In a filing with BSE, the company, founded by the late VG Siddhartha, said there will be a delay in releasing the unaudited results for the first and the second quarter. It said the probe panel appointed to investigate the circumstances leading to the statements made in the letter of former Chairman Siddhartha dated July 27, 2019, and to scrutinise the books of accounts of the company and its subsidiaries, is expected to submit the report later. “The said assignment is under progress and is likely to take a few more weeks for completion.”
Hence, there will be a delay in the submission of unaudited financial results (with the limited review by the auditor) as stipulated under Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, and the second quarter, half-year ended September 30, 2019, within the prescribed statutory timelines.
Hence, the company board decided to release the unaudited management-compiled standalone and consolidated profit and loss account and segment-wise performance for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, along with the financial highlights of Coffee Day Enterprises.
The BSE had sent a notice to the company warning it will suspend trading of the company shares if the quarterly results are not released by January 29.
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
Here’s to your health with this near werable
The wireless headphones offer impeccable listening experience but struggles with calls
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
The fund will suit investors who have an investment horizon of at least 5 years
Return over 20% in the past year against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, global slowdown
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...