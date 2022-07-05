Cognizant wins multi-year contract from National Insurance Company

Chennai, July 5

Cognizant Technology Solutions has been selected as a technology provider by National Insurance Company Ltd (NICL) to accelerate and help manage its digital transformation. NICL is one of India’s leading public-sector general insurance companies.

NICL awarded the multi-year mandate to the US-based software company with a large presence in India to elevate its technology roadmap, help manage its centralised web-based core insurance solution comprising multiple applications, underlying technology infrastructure and security, and provide consulting services, among other things. Cognizant will also support NICL’s technology roadmap by leveraging digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and microservices-based architecture.

According to a Cognizant release, The company will help NICL improve customer experience at every step of their journey, including applications, claims processing, and underwriting, while continuing to improve ease of doing business, provide greater operational agility and efficiency, application security, financial and regulatory compliance, and drive business growth.

“We are committed to supporting the forward-looking technology vision of National Insurance Company and facilitating their digital transformation journey,” said Achal Kataria, Vice-President and India Country Head, Cognizant. “Our strong technology consulting and digital capabilities will be applied to assist NICL in offering an improved and secure customer experience.”