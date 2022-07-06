Cognizant’s Rajesh Nambiar loses ‘Executive’ post

In connection with the organisational changes taken on June 29, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has determined that Rajesh Nambiar, Executive Vice President and President, Digital Business and Technology, would cease to serve in the position, effective July 6, 2022.

He would thereby cease to be an executive officer of the company as of such date.

Nambiar will, however, continue to serve as Executive Vice President, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India. His compensation in such a role will be commensurate with compensation within the organisation for officers who are not in executive posts, stated a company information to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).