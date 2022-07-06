hamburger

Companies

Cognizant’s Rajesh Nambiar loses ‘Executive’ post

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Jul 06, 2022
Rajesh Nambiar, Executive Vice President, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India

Rajesh Nambiar, Executive Vice President, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India | Photo Credit: Jaishankar P@Chennai

He will, however, continue as CMD of Cognizant India

In connection with the organisational changes taken on June 29, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has determined that Rajesh Nambiar, Executive Vice President and President, Digital Business and Technology, would cease to serve in the position, effective July 6, 2022.

He would thereby cease to be an executive officer of the company as of such date.

Nambiar will, however, continue to serve as Executive Vice President, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India. His compensation in such a role will be commensurate with compensation within the organisation for officers who are not in executive posts, stated a company information to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Published on July 06, 2022
Cognizant Technology Solutions
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you