Colliers, a Canada-based diversified professional services and investment management company, has said Sankey Prasad will expand his leadership role to include Project Leaders in West Asia.

Effective immediately, Prasad becomes Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for India and CMD for the Middle East Engineering division, which goes by the name Colliers Project Leaders Middle East. He will also take a significant stake in Colliers’ rapidly growing project management business in West Asia, supporting the region’s flourishing real estate market, in collaboration with Colliers’ existing real estate services business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

John Kenny, Colliers’ CEO, Asia Pacific, said, “The expansion of Sankey’s role to incorporate operations in the Middle East deepens Colliers’ capabilities, qualifications and relationships in both India and the Middle East to better serve our clients across the region”.

Prasad said, “I have always been driven to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients and people and am truly fortunate to have played an instrumental role in shaping Colliers’ inspiring success story in India. I am now eagerly looking forward to doing the same in the Middle East, while also continuing to grow our India story.”

Under Prasad’s leadership in India, Colliers has diversified into new markets, developed cutting-edge technologies, expanded its range of services, delivered more than 130 million square feet of real estate development spanning India, West Asia, Africa and South Asia, and achieved 30 per cent y-o-y growth in four years, according to press release.