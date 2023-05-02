Hypd, a content tech platform, has raised $4 million in a pre-series A round from Orios Venture Partners. Existing investors include Sauce VC and Better Capital.

The funds will be used to acquire creators, branch out into more categories, and grow the team and product, according to a press release. The platform aims to empower 100,000 creators by 2025, both English-Hindi and regional, with their own digital storefronts, enabling them to tap into India’s $100-billion commerce market.

“There has been a global explosion of creators harnessing the power of their self-built online communities. By leveraging their own distribution, creators will be responsible for driving 30 to 40 per cent of all e-commerce in this decade. We want to enable an attribution system and a fair share of profit to the creators for this change,” said Ashwarya Garg, Cofounder, Hypd.

Currently, India has over 220 million Instagram, over 450 million Youtube, and over 150 million Snapchat accounts. The company claims to enable creators to build their own multi-brand digital storefronts, inspired by their content, with which they can curate products and services and enable a native checkout for their followers on social media.

Anup Jain, Managing Partner at Orios Venture Partners, said, “We are excited to partner with Hypd as they enable creators and brands to drive the e-commerce industry in India. Brand marketers have realised the power of influencer-led marketing, which is currently growing at a CAGR of 25 per cent and is set to reach a GMV of $4 billion by 2025.”