Gupshup, a conversational cloud platform, has appointed Salim Ali as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Based in Silicon Valley, Salim Ali will oversee marketing strategies across the entire value chain and across all channels to market. With nearly thirty years of experience, he will aid Gupshup’s global growth and expansion efforts.

In his prior position, Salim served as the Chief Marketing Officer at WordPress VIP, overseeing marketing functions including brand enhancement, product marketing, generating new demand, and industry and customer outreach. Preceding his tenure at WordPress VIP, he held senior positions at companies such as SAP, Avalara, and Veritas Technologies, where he managed international teams across multiple regions including North America, Latin America, UK/EU, MENA, and APJ markets.

At Gupshup, his responsibilities will include strategizing brand narratives and platform stories, expanding global demand generation initiatives, and enhancing customer marketing efforts through the development and expansion of key go-to-market (GTM) capabilities. This will involve activities such as industry-specific marketing, value proposition messaging, ROI-driven storytelling, and marketing operations.

“I’m thrilled to join Gupshup at this stage of global growth. It’s an exciting phase for us as brands across the globe are investing in direct, contextual and immediate conversation capabilities to accelerate marketing, sales and CS imperatives. The 45,000+ brands powered by Gupshup is a sneak peek into how 1:1 conversations at scale is the inevitable future,” said Salim Ali , CMO, Gupshup.

Salim holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern, and an M.S in Computer Science from Louisiana State University.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)

