Coronavirus impact: Isuzu Motors to introduce BS-VI models in Q2

Isuzu Motors India on Monday said it has realigned its plans to introduce its BS-VI models to the later part of the second quarter of 2020-21 owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant inconvenience. A firmer date will be announced closer to the time of launch, the Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

Isuzu Motors India also said that all vehicles whose warranty expires/expired during the period 15 March 2020 – 15 April 2020 will now have their warranty extended until end-May 2020, it said. Similarly, all vehicles that were due for periodic maintenance service during the period 15 March ’20 – 15 April ‘20 can now avail their services until end-May 2020, it added.

The above is in line with the current prevailing situation and any changes to the same owing to the evolving scenario that may compel further changes will be announced separately, it said.