Coronavirus: Thomson TV shuts operations in India

Thomson TV on Monday said it is shutting down operations across the country in line with the government’s instructions to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As of now we have closed down our manufacturing units. All the other teams are working from home, including the CXO team,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive brand licensee of Thomson TVs in India.

Manufacturing will be affected as the government has asked for a closure of online delivery of non-essential items, the company said. Thomson TV is only sold through e-commerce channels.