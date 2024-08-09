Apna.co, a leading social platform for job seekers, has seen that 30 per cent of Nifty 100 index companies have used the platform for hiring fresh young talents for diverse positions, especially in smaller cities.

Some of the marquee companies such as Kotak, Cholamandalam, Titan and Trent have formed a significant part of apna.co growing base of paid customers.

The job hiring portal has facilitated over 1,000 job applications per day in the last 12 months for these companies.

Of these applications, 50 per cent were for roles in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, while other sectors gaining traction included automotive, retail, consumer durables and Information Technology.

Interestingly, nearly half of the job postings were for roles in tier-II and -III cities such as Jabalpur, Rajkot, Indore, Lucknow, Guwahati, Raipur, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam, indicating a growing demand beyond metro areas.

Non-metro cities accounted for 45 per cent of the job applications, showcasing a rising talent pool in smaller cities, said apna.co.

The key roles in demand include financial advisor, field sales executive, retail store manager, financial consultant, life insurance advisor and customer support executive among others.

Notably, 35 per cent of the job applications were from women applying for roles such as financial consultant, telesales executive, HR executive, retail relationship manager and customer care executive. This highlights increased female participation in securing positions at large corporations.

Additionally, around 50 per cent of young job seekers with 0-6 months of experience have shown keen interest in roles posted by Nifty companies.

Apna.co’s cutting-edge AI algorithm has helped in matchmaking between over 5 crore candidates and 7 lakh employers with job opportunities across over 200 categories. Features like hyperlocal search, bulk WhatsApp message integration, and a candidate walk-in feature have connected companies with millions of relevant candidates efficiently, saving significant time, costs, and resources.

Nirmit Parikh, CEO, apna.co, said by empowering top Nifty 100 companies and driving economic progress across metros, tier-II and -III cities, the company is paving the way for a more inclusive future.

“Our enterprise business has seen substantial growth, with the number of paid customers increasing by 40 per cent year-on-year,” he said.

Founded in 2019, apna.co has over 5 crore candidate profiles from over 850 cities and 7 lakh employers that trust the platform.