Covid-19: ABB Power expect prices to remain under pressure; urges govt for clarity on investment policies

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
ABB Power Products and Systems expects prices to remain under pressure due to increasing competition and the the government’s call for a lower price discovery in rail and solar projects.
ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited operates as Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India and is listed on the NSE and BSE as PowerIndia.
“We are confident that we have the expertise and footprint to build on the momentum and power ahead,” the company said in its Directors’ Report Management Discussion to its shareholders.
“While various macro parameters had been putting a downward pressure on economic growth, the Covid-19 outbreak has pushed many projects and orders to the back-seat. However, the government spending in infrastructure and efforts to boost credit liquidity will provide a mild thrust for industry Capex,” the company added.
As normalcy is restored, renewables and rail will continue to be areas of robust growth, while the data centre and e-mobility markets will unleash opportunities for new business models and overall sector growth. The company said that “more clarity and policy impetus from the government will help to speed up investments.”
The company said it has been responding to the Covid-19 pandemic by looking after its entire ecosystem of employees, customers and suppliers, with focus on health awareness and safety measures. “As a responsible corporate citizen, your company has always maintained strict adherence to the direction/ guidelines of central, State and local authorities.”
On the outlook for the sector, the company said: “The power grids market is driven by an increasing adoption of renewable energy, rising demand in emerging countries with minimum environmental impact, the expansion of distributed power sources such as electric vehicles and storage batteries, deregulation of the electric power sector in countries and regions, and advances in electric power system reform.”
It added that digitalisation in power assets, systems and processes has created the environment of energy Internet with real-time integrated grid control system and asset performance management with predictive maintenance technologies.
“Our company is continuously developing new features, products and solutions based on core power technologies to support this evolution,” it said. “Industry growth being largely muted in 2019, we are looking to play an active role in railway electrification with 27,000 km yet to be electrified by 2023, in regional transport ventures such as NCRTC (Delhi – Meerut) and high-speed rail (Ahmedabad – Mumbai), and in metro projects that are either under execution or in a planning,” it added.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...