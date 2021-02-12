Covid-19: Aurobindo Pharma working on ‘multiple’ vaccines

Aurobindo Pharma is presently working on ‘multiple’ vaccines for Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also in the process of doubling its production capacity from current 220 million doses in multi-dose presentation to a capacity of 480 million doses by June 2021.

Referring to Covid-19 vaccines, the company told investors: “Multiple vaccines are under development leveraging the inherent execution capabilities and collaborative strengths.”

The Hyderabad-based company’s in-house Covid vaccine: SARS COV-2 vaccine candidate is based on the company’s proprietary, replication, competent, attenuated recombinant vesicular stomatitis vaccine delivery platform.

Covaxx trials

Aurobindo also entered into an exclusive license agreement with Covaxx, a US based company to develop, commercialise and manufacture UB-612, first Multitope Peptide-based Vaccine for Covid-19 in India and to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

It showed “promising results for safety and immunogenicity in Covaxx’s phase-I clinical trial conducted in Taiwan,” the company said.

In addition, Aurobindo also collaborated with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to develop multiple vaccines for Covid-19.

Other vaccines

Aurobindo is also developing pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) which has an addressable global market size of $6.2 billion.

The drug-maker successfully completed the Phase-I and Phase-II studies. “Phase-III clinical study is expected to be initiated in March 2021,” it said. It expects to file the product with regulatory authorities in Q4 of FY22.