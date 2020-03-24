Covid-19: Companies strive to ease work from home process for employees

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
Most organisations in India have asked their employees to work from home as a preventive measure to contain further increase in novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases. With a change in work structure, the aim is to ensure that the productivity of the employees doesn’t get affected.
“The challenges in productivity in such times come from very well-defined sources. These could be coordination, adherence or technical issues. We have encouraged managers to keep speaking with the team members, especially ones staying away from the family or the ones that are new to the organisations,” said Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO, TheSmallBigIdea, a full service digital agency.
Industry experts also say that it’s a new kind of a set-up for organisations, and would require some changes in the skill sets to make it easier for them to work from home.
Abhijit Bhaduri, HR expert and leadership coach, said that this is a new setting for organisations and any change in the work structure requires change in the skills. There is a need to invest hugely in building skills. It is going to take a while for equilibrium to set in in the new work environment.
“Our employees are working from home and have been equipped with the requisite IT enablers that can aid collaborative working,” said Kankana Barua, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Healthium Group, a MedTech company.
More importantly, the organisation is investing on educating employees to work safely from home and to keep their families and friends safe. The company doctors are sharing guidelines on do’s and don’ts to manage hygiene and ensure safety, added Barua.
